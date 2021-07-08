Are electric blankets safe?

Many electric blankets have built-in safety features that can detect over-heating and can automatically shut off in response or make minor temperature adjustments.

As well as this, all electric blankets sold in Australia must comply with strict safety standards. When you first purchase a blanket, read through the manufacturer's instructions and regularly inspect the blanket for scorch marks, wear, discolouration or damage.

Also be sure to never use one on a waterbed and if you need to store it away, roll it up instead of folding.

Temple & Webster

This popular pick from Temple & Webster is like a furry mattress topper and warming electric blanket wrapped into one. Made with a soft and cosy material you might not even need all nine heat functions.

Kogan

Keep the cold at bay with this highly-rated electric blanket. With overheating protection, three-heat settings and a fully fitted knit skirt, this one covers all bases.

Target

Target's fitted electric blanket has over 100 5-star ratings and the lowest price tag on this list. With an easy to use slide controller with brail markings and an auto-off function, this budget-friendly option is sure to impress.

Adairs

For those that have hard and cold floors, you'll be able to instantly warm your feet after hopping into bed with this blanket's concentrated heat panels near the feet.

Myer

Tailor the temperature of your bed with this electric blanket that has four customisable zones. If you share the bed with your partner who runs a bit hot, you can cleverly target your side of the bed without warming up theirs.

Kmart

Feel snug and warm falling asleep every night with this plush blanket on your bed. With three heat settings, auto-off after 12 hours and over-heat protection, you can sleep easy with this reliable option.

The Good Guys

While a heated blanket can move from sofa to bed with you, climb into this toasty, soft blanket after a long, hard day. With a well thought-out safety design and detachable controls that make it machine washable, you can't go wrong with this pick.

Appliances Online

With free, next day delivery available, you can pick up an electric blanket from this popular brand at Appliances Online. It comes with all the safety measures, three-years warranty and price guarantee. Need we say more?

Harvey Norman

You can't go wrong with a trusty blanket, a reputable brand, reliable retailer and over 100 top-notch reviews. Plus, they offer Australia-wide delivery or free one hour click and collect (depending on location).

Zanui

Made with a breathable material to prevent you from overheating, this bamboo electric blanket is well worth the investment. Made from antibacterial materials, it will reduce allergies, moisture build-up and musty smells.