Getty

How to pick the perfect gift in 5 easy steps.

#1 Demonstrate how well you know the person

The best types of gifts are those that speak directly to the personality and interests of your intended gift receiver.

#2 Think practical

While you may think bigger is better, more people appreciate a practical gift they will actually use, than a fancy one. We aren’t talking about socks and jocks, though. Think of items that may be useful to the person you are buying for. That could include a gift card to their favourite restaurant, or an experience such as cooking classes if they’re a foodie.

#3 Homemade items are in

Gifting friends and family with fresh cookies, cakes, preserves or other homemade edibles is a wonderful idea, particularly if you know that person hates to cook – but loves baked treats!

#4 It’s not about you

It’s less about the gift you want to give or receive, and more about what git would truly make the recipient happy. Don’t get too wrapped up in finding a ‘desirable’ gift that you think may impress others, and focus on finding a useful gift. It really is the thought that counts, not the money spent.

#5 Hand down family heirlooms

If you’re a parent or grandparent of adult children, this Christmas may be the time to gift them with a family heirloom or treasure that’s been in the family for generations. Whether it’s a piece of jewellery, furniture, art or some quirky family treasure, if your child has always admired it – then it would make the perfect sentimental gift that symbolises trust, love and family.

