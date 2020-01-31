As part of Aldi’s February 5 Special Buys day, the German retailer will be selling a Dyson dupe: a cordless hand-held vacuum that looks almost identical to Dyson’s V7 Animal Handstick that usually retails for around $399.

However, Aldi’s version of the Dyson Handstick is priced at just $99.99, and comes with a large and small brush, crevice nozzle and wall mount bracket. The Aldi stick vacuum also has a running time of 20 minutes when fully charged, which is comparable to the Dyson V7 Animal Handstick, which usually has a 30 minute run time on full charge. Plus, Aldi's vacuum has a 3-year warranty.

Aussie fans certainly have a good reason to visit an Aldi store near then next week. But you’ll have to get in quick if you plan on securing yourself this Dyson dupe, as it is sure to be a sell out.

