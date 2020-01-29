We all love Bunnings. It’s where we go to grab our weekend DIY project essentials and a snag-in-bread to go, but now you can make a whole weekend of your Bunnings outing – thanks to a new hotel.

Construction of a new Mercure Hotel and Bunnings superstore has begun in Doncaster, Victoria, and it’s forecasted to open in the second half of 2021.

The bottom two floors will be dedicated to a massive Bunnings warehouse, while the six floors above will be a luxury Mercure Hotel with 183 rooms, a restaurant, rooftop pool and gym. Plus, Bunnings shoppers will have access to a playground, café and click-and-collect services area.

The Bunnings/Mercure Hotel hybrid is currently situated adjacent to Westfield Doncaster, so you’ll literally be able to shop until you drop.

An interesting collaboration indeed!

