Aldi is known for selling amazing designer-look furniture at bargain prices, but it's all about luxurious homewares and accessories for pets in the Special Buys range on Saturday 21 March.

The German grocer has an amazing range up for grabs at discount prices, all designed to take your pet's lifestyle to the next level.

Expect to find a miniature sofa for your fur baby, available in small (for pets up to 15kg) for $59.99 and large (for pets up to 45kg) for $99.99.

