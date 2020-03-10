Large pet sofa, $99.99
Small pet sofa, $59.99
Memory foam pet mat, $19.99
Pet bowl mat, $7.99
Cat scratcher, $49.99
Aldi is known for selling amazing designer-look furniture at bargain prices, but it's all about luxurious homewares and accessories for pets in the Special Buys range on Saturday 21 March.
WATCH: Meet Nimble, the athletic kelpie
The German grocer has an amazing range up for grabs at discount prices, all designed to take your pet's lifestyle to the next level.
Expect to find a miniature sofa for your fur baby, available in small (for pets up to 15kg) for $59.99 and large (for pets up to 45kg) for $99.99.
Check out the special buys coming up!
