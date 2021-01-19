8 of the best low-calorie chips and healthy crisps

Pringles Reduced Fat Original

Calorie count: 140

Flavours: Original

How are they made: Fried

Pringles isn’t high on the list of what we consider healthy chips, but their reduced-fat version is a welcome alternative. It contains fewer calories, fat, and sodium than the original recipe, but keeps the same amount of carbs and seasoning. It’s a good alternative if you love Pringles, but it’s pretty unhealthy compared to other products on this list.

Lay’s Oven Baked Original Potato Chips

Calorie count: 120

Flavours: Original

How are they made: Baked

This Lay’s variant is made with an air fryer, reducing the fat from the original recipe and using less salt in the process. But you should keep in mind that the reduction in sodium and total fat content is pretty small compared to other healthy alternatives, and there’s been no changes made to the amount of carbs it has.

Kettle Brand Olive Oil Baked Potato Chips

Calorie count: 120

Flavours: Olive Oil

How are they made: Baked

This Kettle’s brand is baked and seasoned with olive oil, which means there’s less overall fat and calories compared to most brands. It also contains zero sugar, which makes it a healthy snack for those who have diabetes!

Sunchips Original Multigrain Snacks

Calorie count: 140

Flavours: French Onion, Garden Salsa, Harvest Cheddar, Original, Sweet Potato and Brown Sugar, Four Cheese

How are they made: Fried

Crisps aren’t usually a good source of fibre, but multigrain snacks like Sunchips flip the script with their 100% corn-based crisps. They offer a wide variety of flavours, but if you’re trying to trim down on the salt, the original recipe has the least sodium of the bunch.

Simply 7 Chips

Calorie count: 140

Flavours: Quinoa, Kale, Hummus, Organic Veggie

How are they made: Baked then flash-fried for texture

Simply 7 has a wide variety of vegetable-based chips that you can pick from, each with varying amounts of salt. All of their products are also gluten-free and low in fat since their main ingredients don’t absorb that much oil.

Popchips Sweet Potato

Calorie count: 120

Flavours: Varied, including the Sweet Potato

How are they made: Baked

Popchips prides themselves on making products with no artificial ingredients, preferring to rely on natural flavouring to bring out their distinctly rich taste. If you’re looking for a tasty pack of chips that’s low in fat and sodium go for their Sweet Potato.

Saffron Road Cucumber Oil Baked Lentil Chips

Calorie count: 120

Flavours: Cucumber Dill

How are they made: Baked

Made from beans instead of corn wheat or flour, Saffron Road’s Lentil Chips come packed with protein and fibre – a definite plus to anyone looking for a more nutrient-packed snack. It has a little more salt than the other products on this list, but it’s offset by the use of healthier seasonings, like cucumber powder.

Garden of Eatin’ Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Calorie count: 140

Flavours: Blue Corn

How are they made: Baked

All-organic and a ketogenic favourite, Garden of Eatin’s Blue Corn Tortilla Chips are the healthiest crisps you can eat. With almost zero saturated fat and an incredibly low salt content at 60 milligrams per serve, it’s the perfect snack for any health-conscious chips lover.

The next time you get the urge to snack on something thin and crispy, go for these healthier alternatives. These healthy chips aren’t just good for you, but they taste great as well!

