A living art gallery Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

Top a low-maintenance, drought-resistant dry landscape with small, unpolished, whitewashed pebbles as a contrast to the smooth paving. Then add boulders for a finishing flourish.

Here are the top 7 plants to create a Palm Springs garden:

1. Opuntia 'Burbank Spineless'

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

There are no sharps here with the sculptural Opuntia 'Burbank Spineless.

2. Echinocactus grusonii

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

These little barrel cacti (Echinocactus grusonii) are full of spines, so take care – they're no bundles of joy.

3. Yucca rostrata

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

This ground-hugging Yucca rostrata will eventually grow a thick trunk, but keep its spiky, funky haircut.

4. Cereus repandus

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

Create a mini desert city with groupings of towering Cereus repandus.

5. Parodia magnifica

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

They're like collapsing air balloons, but Parodia magnifica come back to life when they produce beautiful lemon-yellow flowers.

6. Bismarckia nobilis

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

It's a palm not a cactus, but the Bismarckia nobilis is not out of place in a modernist-style succulent garden.

7. Opuntia

Chris Jones, Brent Wilson

Also known as prickly pear, Opuntia come with or without spines and is perfect for a Palm Springs garden.

You might also like:

Before and After: the perfect Palm Springs makeover

7 tips for drought-proofing your garden

12 dreamy ways to decorate with cacti