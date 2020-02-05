Top a low-maintenance, drought-resistant dry landscape with small, unpolished, whitewashed pebbles as a contrast to the smooth paving. Then add boulders for a finishing flourish.
Here are the top 7 plants to create a Palm Springs garden:
1. Opuntia 'Burbank Spineless'
There are no sharps here with the sculptural Opuntia 'Burbank Spineless.
2. Echinocactus grusonii
These little barrel cacti (Echinocactus grusonii) are full of spines, so take care – they're no bundles of joy.
3. Yucca rostrata
This ground-hugging Yucca rostrata will eventually grow a thick trunk, but keep its spiky, funky haircut.
4. Cereus repandus
Create a mini desert city with groupings of towering Cereus repandus.
5. Parodia magnifica
They're like collapsing air balloons, but Parodia magnifica come back to life when they produce beautiful lemon-yellow flowers.
6. Bismarckia nobilis
It's a palm not a cactus, but the Bismarckia nobilis is not out of place in a modernist-style succulent garden.
7. Opuntia
Also known as prickly pear, Opuntia come with or without spines and is perfect for a Palm Springs garden.
