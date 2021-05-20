2. Flies
Discourage flies by filling sachets, made out of handkerchiefs or fabric scraps, with bay leaves, cloves and eucalyptus, then hanging them near windows and doors. You can also drizzle a few drops of eucalyptus oil on absorbent strips of cloth and leave them in areas where flies are a problem. If your issue is fruit flies and gnats, try using vinegar to create a small DIY trap.
3. Mosquitoes
Fresh rosemary or sage on the barbecue coals will keep mosquitoes away. Or you can spray yourself with garlic water! Mix one part garlic juice to five parts water in a spray bottle and spray it lightly on exposed skin. Also, dip cotton strips into the mixture and hang them in the area.
4. Fleas
Kill fleas on your dog with lemon skin. Slice the skin, put it in a bowl and pour over a cup of boiling water. Leave overnight to release the citrus oil, then sponge it onto your dog. Don’t use it on your cat.
5. Ants
Deter ants by leaving dried, crushed mint leaves or mint tea bags in areas where they’re active. Or, if you find the point of entry, set out a line of cayenne pepper, citrus oil (soaked into a piece of string), lemon juice, cinnamon or coffee grounds. Ants won’t cross over the line.