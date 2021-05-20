Keeping insects at bay is a tricky task to accomplish and one that might have you reaching for nasty chemicals for a quick fix.

Even though little pests are masters at evading detection and difficult to get rid of once you spot them, it's not an impossible task. Rather than reaching for a toxic concoction, there are plenty of gentle, greener alternatives.

The market for eco-friendly products is booming and pest-control is not being left behind. Especially considering the ingredients for most natural repellents can be found in the average home pantry. Lemons, herbs, garlic, and tea bags are some of the main picks for natural do-it-yourself solutions.

Here are five common pests and easy concoctions you can make today to get rid of them.

1. Cockroaches

There are many natural ways to eliminate cockroaches in the home. One common choice is to spray them with soapy water, however the top pick for a natural deterrent is oregano oil. It has a near 100 per cent mortality rate and a residual effect that lasted up to a week.