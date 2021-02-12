How to tell if a brand is eco-friendly

Before you start shopping it's important to know how to tell the difference from a product that 'claims' to be eco-friendly, from one that actually is. Get familiar with the ingredients list, paying attention to words: Chlorine, mineral oil, artificial dyes, fragrances, phosphates and triclosan. These are the ingredients to avoid.

8 natural cleaning products

These handy compostable bin bags help the environment by allowing waste to decompose in landfill, while standard bags slow the natural process down. You can also make use of them to collect food waste for composting. They stop smell and mould growth.

Available in either 500ml Or 1 litre post-consumer recycled bottles, this highly reviewed cleaning product is non-toxic and anti-fungal. With no synthetic perfume added, this cleaner still has a refreshing mandarin and peppermint odour.

This product comes from Melbourne-based company Plant Luxe, which makes luxurious products using all natural ingredients. They make a whole range of products including a best-selling house cleaner, dish wash and laundry liquid.

Aussie brand Resparkle creates affordable cleaning starter kits, from a dish wash kit to a foaming hand wash kit. For under $30, you'll get a reusable glass bottle, all-purpose compostable sachets and a copper scrubber. The kit is suitable for your oven, kitchen surfaces, bathroom tiles and pots.

These solid laundry bars are made to be used for hand washing delicates, silk, and wool, however can also be used to wash dishes! Their small size make them easy to pack away and take on holidays and the lovely scent will linger for days.

Eco Store may be the most familiar brand on this list with giant retailers like Woolworths stocking this New Zealand-based brand. Packaged in a recyclable sugarcane plastic bottle and made from plant and mineral-based ingredients, you can't go wrong with the affordable cleaning line-up from this brand.

Erase anything with this powerful stain remover, from lipstick to tar. Made locally by a small Queensland company, Green Potions, and packaged in reusable glass bottles, this product is a must-have.

These tablets are handmade in small batches from naturally occurring minerals and sustainably and respectfully harvested pink salt. They're septic tank and grey water safe and palm oil free.