Wear insect repellent

As the best form of protection against mozzies, Dr Webb says, “Wearing insect repellent like DEET or Picaridin gives the longest-lasting protecting and are the most effective.”

You can also opt for natural, plant-based repellents like citronella or tea-tree oil; though these need to be reapplied more frequently. “It’s important to remember that insect repellent needs to be applied like sunscreen — to all exposed skin. A dab here or there won’t provide enough protection," says Dr Webb.

Mint

Turns out, mosquitoes hate the smell of mint. Place mint plants around outdoor areas (or grow it yourself!) or alternatively, you can spray some mint oil on your body.

Turn the fan on

Luckily, mozzies are naturally weak fliers – so a fan on the verandah or deck is actually a great way to keep the critters at bay (and keep you cool at the same time!). The New York Times also reports that the breeze from a fan "disperses the human emanations that allow female mosquitos [the gender that bites us] to zero in on us." It’s really that simple.

Don’t wear black

It's true! Wearing darker colours like black, blue or green can actually attract mosquitos, so stick to neutrals and loose clothing, as they can bite you through tight clothes.

Keep an eye out for likely breeding grounds

Stagnant water is the perfect breeding ground for mozzies. Keep an eye out for any old pots or buckets around your home that have filled up with old water.