Basil
- Comes in annual and perennial types; grows in spring or autumn; suits a wide variety of climates.
- Very frost sensitive and dislikes cold, damp weather.
- Needs full sun, with a little afternoon shade in really hot areas.
- Plant in rich, moist, well-drained soil containing lots of compost or old manure.
- Keep evenly moist and feed with a nitrogen-rich fertiliser (following packet directions).
- Pinch out the tops to keep bushy.
- Pick young leaves whenever you need them.
Chives
- Like full sun; in very hot, dry areas may need a little shade and moisture.
- Suit a wide variety of climates.
- Grow in average, well-drained soil or in pots; keep the soil moist.
- Avoid planting in the extremes of summer and winter.
- Clip the leaves close to the ground at any time.
- You can also eat the flowers in salads.
Coriander
- An annual which likes hot, dry summers and wet winters. Hates frost.
- Grow in a sunny spot; a little shade is fine in very hot areas.
- Sow seed in spring. Needs well-drained soil, not over-rich; too much nitrogen lessens the flavour.
- Grows well in pots.
- Pick fresh leaves as needed. The roots are used in some Asian dishes.
Mint
- There are many kinds of mint; all are invasive. Unless you want heaps of the stuff, confine it to a pot.
- Grows in a variety of climates, in full sun or part shade.
- In full sun, keep well watered - mint loves water.
- Plant in spring or autumn (any time in frost-free gardens) in moderately rich, well-mulched soil.
- Pick young leaves a few sprigs at a time.
Parsley
- Grows in a variety of climates. Lives for two years.
- Plant any time in frost-free areas. In the tropics or hot dry areas, avoid planting in summer.
- Plant in normal, well-drained garden soil and keep evenly moist.
- Feed complete fertiliser sparingly (following packet directions).
- Pick sprigs from the outside of the bush, as needed.
