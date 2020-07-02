What to look out for

Fungus gnats lay eggs in the houseplant soil. The eggs become larvae, which feed on fungi in the soil of plants, hence their name. The fungus gnat larvae are around 1/4-inch long with a shiny black head and an elongated, whitish to transparent body. In addition to fungi, they also like organic matter and will sometimes eat plant roots or seedlings, leaving plants wilted. A slime trail that looks like traces of slugs or snails across the top of the soil is another telltale sign there are gnats in your houseplants. The gnats also like light, so you may notice them on your windows, particularly if houseplants are nearby.

How to eradicate gnats

The first indication of gnats in houseplants is a sign to take action. While it may be tempting to spray the adult fungus gnat, that's often a short-term fix. More adults will appear from the larvae in the soil. A better approach is to target the larval stage of their lifecycle. Because gnats lay their eggs in the moist soil around houseplants, reducing excess moisture is a key to getting rid of these nuisances. Avoid overwatering your houseplants and make sure they have good drainage. Allow the soil to dry between regular watering -- not to the point that your plant begins wilting but enough that the soil isn't continually moist. The eggs and larvae usually die in dry soil. Remember to drain any excess water that may have accumulated in saucers.

Other options for removal

If drying out soil doesn't seem to help, you might try a product such as Gnat Stix, which are yellow sticky traps. Place near your plants to trap the adults and thereby reduce the number of eggs the fungus gnats lay. Avoid touching the plant leaves with the sticky paper. Check the traps every few days and replace when they become covered with gnats.



Fungus gnats are often more noticeable in autumn. It may be that they hitchhike on plants when they're brought indoors at the end of summer. Before bringing plants inside, check them to make sure they're free of insects. Before you purchase new plants, examine them to make sure there are no insect infestations. Use a sterile potting mix when planting or repotting.



This article originally appeared on www.bhg.com.