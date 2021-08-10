We’ve all been aware that vinegar is not only a delicious chip flavouring but also a brilliant all-purpose cleaner in the home. But did you know that it also has many uses in the garden? The best thing about it is that it’s cheap, and useful for so many things.

Here are a few ways vinegar can help make your garden beautiful.

1. Kill weeds

You can kill weeds by spraying straight vinegar onto them, being careful not to spray onto plants you want to keep. This is a great option if you prefer not to use commercial poisons in your yard, especially if you have pets or kids using the garden.

2. Keep animals at bay

There is no passionate gardener who doesn’t get frustrated by the neighbourhood cats or possums digging in their soil and doing their business among the plants. By soaking a few old cloths in vinegar and hanging them in low places around your garden, animals will be deterred naturally and without risk or cruelty.

3. Cleaning pots

Terracotta pots are something most people have in their gardens. They’re practical and look lovely and classy without taking any of the focus away from the plant growing in them, but can quickly get dirty and aren’t easy to clean.

Try washing them with vinegar; it will quickly get rid of any built-up dirt and restore their colour.

4. Help plants to bloom

Some plants such as rhododendrons and azaleas thrive in an acidic soil environment. Add one cup of vinegar to around four litres of water and add it to the soil of these plants.

5. Get rid of ants

Ants are a frustrating pest to battle! Mix together equal parts vinegar and water, and spray at the entrance of their nest and on the paths and surfaces you find them on.