Method #2

Mix equal parts balsamic vinegar and warm water in a glass jar and add a drop of dishwashing liquid. Place in a warm spot to capture the fruit flies.

Method #3

Add apple cider vinegar to a small glass and cover with Glad Wrap. Tie a rubber band around the top of the glass and puncture a few holes in the plastic with a toothpick. The insects are attracted to the scent of the apple cider vinegar, but after entering into the glass through the holes they are unable to find their way back out.

