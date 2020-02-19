How many times have you walked past your fruit bowl only to find pesky fruit flies hovering around? Before you reach for toxic fly spray, there is a quick and easy trick to get rid of fruit flies – naturally.
Method #1
To capture and kill fruit flies, create a ‘trap’ by placing apple cider vinegar in a bowl or cup and adding a dash of dishwashing liquid. This attracts the tiny insects to the liquid and effectively drowns them.
Method #2
Mix equal parts balsamic vinegar and warm water in a glass jar and add a drop of dishwashing liquid. Place in a warm spot to capture the fruit flies.
Method #3
Add apple cider vinegar to a small glass and cover with Glad Wrap. Tie a rubber band around the top of the glass and puncture a few holes in the plastic with a toothpick. The insects are attracted to the scent of the apple cider vinegar, but after entering into the glass through the holes they are unable to find their way back out.
