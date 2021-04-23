Created by home cook Suzanne, who shared the creation to the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia Facebook group, the simple recipe quickly went viral.

Using her $29 Kmart Pie Maker, Suzanne revealed how she whipped up the treats using a supermarket cake mix - and then finished them off with jam, cream, and icing sugar.

"I call these snow cakes. It’s just a Greens Vanilla Cake Mix - so light and fluffy," she wrote to Facebook.

Bernadette's Snow Cakes look amazing too! Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

"To serve, cut off the top and spread a little jam followed by fresh cream, whipped with icing sugar and vanilla essence. They lasted all of 2 mins! Cooked them for 3-4 mins and checked with a skewer. I also used 1/4 cup of batter per cake."

The cakes were an instant hit on the Facebook page.

"Thanks so much to the lady that shared with us her snow cakes!" said Facebook user Bernadette.

"Oh my gosh did my shearers demolish these! They were just perfect for afternoon smoko in the shed this afternoon."

Rob used the 2-ingredient method on his Snow Cakes! Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

Since Suzanne first posted about the snow cakes, some of the Facebook group’s members started combining the cake mix with lemonade to whip up the cakes - with amazing results.

"Finally made snow cakes. Used the Green’s vanilla cake mix ($2 in Coles currently) and 300ml lemonade. Cooked for around 6 minutes. Filled with whipped cream and homemade strawberry jam,” Wrote Kmart Pie Maker follower Rob. "They are very light and delicious."

Another attempted the lemonade method but put her own spin on the recipe.

"I topped mine with some with cream and added a mint slice biscuit. They were lovely and light and disappeared like a magic trick!"

How good do Michelle's 2-Ingredient Snow Cakes look?! Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia/Facebook

This article originally appeared on New Idea Food