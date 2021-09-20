Looking to save money in your garden whilst adding value to your home and producing a show-stopping garden? Try these 10 insider tips from landscapers.

1. Don’t plant your flower beds too narrow or close to the house. You should extend your beds out by at least one to two-thirds of the height of your house.

2. Don’t dig your plants too deep. The roots can suffocate and collected water can cause them to rot.

3. Most established lawns need less fertilizer. You should water once a week, or once every five days in extreme heat.

4. When planting groups of the same species, plant them in odd numbers such as seven or nine. Repeat the group throughout your garden for a cohesive effect.

5. Save money by hiring someone to draw your landscape design, and then plant it yourself.