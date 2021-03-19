Dracaena 'Massangeana' Getty

This plant is popular amongst beginner green thumbs and it’s often an office staple thanks to its hardy nature. Growing between 1.2 to 1.8 metres tall, this plant is a great option if you’re looking for a large plant.

2. Chinese Evergreen

This air-purifying plant comes in many varieties and is one of the easiest indoor house plants to grow as they tolerate most conditions. However if you want it to thrive, then plant it in well-drained soil with medium to low light conditions and fertilise twice a year.

3. Zebra plant

This stripy plant can grow up to 1 metre tall and wide and sprouts tiny white flowers which are often removed as part of plant care. Make sure the plant has a lot of moisture, warmth, and food to thrive as well as good drainage to prevent rotting.

4. Begonia sp.

If you're after plants that have stunning flowers and spectacular foliage, then begonias are hard to beat. They grow best in mild climates in filtered light and come in an astounding array of leaf shapes, sizes, patterns and colours.

5. Maidenhair fern

Maidenhair ferns have delicate, frilly leaves that add texture and interest to any space and do exceptionally well in low light. If you van keep the soil moist then can go in any room of the house, even the bathroom.

6. Dracaena ‘Song of India’

Song of India Etsy

This tall yellow-banded plant is slow to grow but very low-maintenance, though be careful not to overwater. They're also affordable and easy to get your hands on.

7. Madonna Lily

This reliable house plant blooms in late summer, early spring and will add a touch of elegance to your home. Grow in full sun or partial shade with good moisture.

8. Fittonia 'Silver Threads

This eye-catching plant is a popular choice for homes. Display them in hanging baskets, container gardens, or terrariums just make sure they get filtered sunlight.

9. Monstera deliciosa

Known for a time as the most popular indoor house plants, this Aussie fave is an adaptable plant variety that will survive both indoors and outside. Also known as the Swiss Cheese Plant, the monstera deliciosa is easy to grow and care for as it can adapt to live in almost any climate, except extreme cold.

10. Calathea insignis

This beloved plant is unforgettable because of its sword-like foliage. It makes for a great decorative plant in any household and is also easy to care for!