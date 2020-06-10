"Possessing all the qualities that are required of a good houseplant, this one is making a comeback."

How often should I water my monstera plant?

Monstera plants prefer a warm climate away from direct sunlight. When it comes to watering, Gisele says. "Let the top 4cm of soil dry out between watering as over watering may lead to root rot, signs of this are yellowing or wilting leaves. For best results Monsteras should enjoy conditions that are fairly moist so avoid artificial heating and cooling, they will require monthly feeding in spring and summer when planted in containers."

If your Monstera produces aerial roots, manoeuvre them towards some water.

"Plants will do better if the aerial roots that grow from the main stem can be directed into a container of water from which supplies will be drawn for the plant, thus reducing the need for too frequent watering of the mixture in the pot, these roots can be also directed into the potting mixture when re-potting," Gisele explains.

How to keep a monstera plant pest-free

Despite being easy to grow, Monstera’s are prone to mealybugs.

"Cleaning the leaves will also help keep pests under control as they are prone to mealybugs on the undersides of the leaves. It’s also ideal to give them the occasional misting to help increase humidity," says Gisele

How to re-pot a monstera plant

When it comes to time to move your plant to a larger pot, "a mix comprised of equal parts potting mixture and sphagnum moss will do the job."

Giselle adds: "Also once the plant reaches heights of 80cm tall it will need the support of a moss pole or bamboo cane as its natural tendency is to grow up."