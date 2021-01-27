1. Air plants

Sometimes hard to find, air plants can survive and thrive in pretty much any environment, as all they need is fresh air, a nice place to hangout an a spritz of water regularly, Just give an air plant a bath every now and then.

2. Peace Lily

If your office space gets a little indirect light a peace lily is a beautiful flowering indoor plant with verdant green leaves that are known for their air purification abilities.

3. Snake plant

The snake plant (AKA mother-in-laws tongue) is an indoor plant that even a blackthumb can keep alive with little effort. They’re striking enough to show a little personality and can also purify their immediate air space.

4. Cast iron plant

If you’re office is freezing one day then sweltering the next, the cast iron plant is a temperature-resilient variety is known for being low maintenance and being able to survive in almost any condition.

5. Terrarium

A terrarium is designed to be a tiny little eco-system that can survive anywhere, in almost any condition. Build a terrarium at ome, bring it into the office and only water when almost totally dried out.

6. Cactus

If you have a small windowsill at your disposal there’s nothing more classic than the desk cactus. While they need bright, indirect sun, all this plant needs is a water now and again during summer and barely at all in winter.

7. Devil's ivy

Devil's ivy is another plant that will do well in the office as long as your desk gets some sunlight. It only requires a water when the soil is dry, and bright, indirect light.

