And now an Aussie wine has been crowned the world’s best Riesling, and you can pick it up from your local bottle-o for only $15!
Barossa’s Cat Amongst the Pigeons Eden Valley Riesling 2020 was judged by a panel of experts in the San Francisco International Wine Competition and awarded a Double Gold medal and named ‘Best in Class’.
“It was particularly satisfying to see two of our Riesling wines win in San Francisco. Australian winemakers have created a very distinctive style of Riesling, beautifully steely and aromatic,” said winemaker Richard Quodling.
Though typically known to be a sweeter white, the Cat Amongst the Pigeons Riesling has lemon flavours and finishes clean and dry.
Riesling pairs well with a whole range of foods from seafood to spicy dishes, but this one fits best with a chicken salad or some light cheeses.
The winemakers picked up a total of 7 medals at the competition which also went to its Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon.
Pick up a bottle of both at BWS while they're on sale!
