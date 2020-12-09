And now an Aussie wine has been crowned the world’s best Riesling, and you can pick it up from your local bottle-o for only $15!

Barossa’s Cat Amongst the Pigeons Eden Valley Riesling 2020 was judged by a panel of experts in the San Francisco International Wine Competition and awarded a Double Gold medal and named ‘Best in Class’.

“It was particularly satisfying to see two of our Riesling wines win in San Francisco. Australian winemakers have created a very distinctive style of Riesling, beautifully steely and aromatic,” said winemaker Richard Quodling.

Though typically known to be a sweeter white, the Cat Amongst the Pigeons Riesling has lemon flavours and finishes clean and dry.

Riesling pairs well with a whole range of foods from seafood to spicy dishes, but this one fits best with a chicken salad or some light cheeses.

The winemakers picked up a total of 7 medals at the competition which also went to its Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon.

Pick up a bottle of both at BWS while they're on sale!

You may also like

The best chicken schnitzels in Australia have been announced

A $5.99 Aldi wine wins Gold medal at International Wine Competition

This is the tiny Australian town where you'll find the world's best scones