Travel site Wotif has declared the winners of its 2020 Uniquely Aussie Awards, which aim to showcase the most underrated Aussie traditions.

The competition rounds up ten finalists in a variety of categories including Australia's best schnitzel, potato scallop, holiday park, and bowls club.

The top spot for best schnitty went to Adelaide’s Schnithouse which has over 20 varieties of schnitzel on the menu.

Two other restaurants in South Australia made the list for best schnitty, as well as four in New South Wales, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

Check out the full line-up below.

1. Schnithouse, Rundle St, Adelaide, SA

2. Mrs Parma’s, Melbourne, VIC

3. Shamrock Hotel, Alexandra, VIC

4. Una’s, Darlinghurst, NSW

5. Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga, NSW

6. North Wollongong Hotel, Wollongong, NSW

7. Tingalpa Hotel, Tingalpa, QLD

8. Settlers Inn, Port Macquarie, NSW

9. Palais Hotel, Semaphore, SA

10. OG Hotel, Klemzig, SA

