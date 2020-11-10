While traditionally cask wine gets a bad rap, these three-litre ‘goon sacks’ are waste-conscious, vegan-friendly and sustainably grown.

Though the casks are branded with ‘Welcome to adulthood’, its grape credentials are enough to turn any wine aficionado into a cask wine drinker.

The distillery is Victoria-based with grapes grown from vineyards in Bendigo, and was founded by a sommelier who has experience working at some of Melbourne’s finest establishments.

There's a riesling and a shiraz on offer and both are said to remain fresh for up to 6 weeks after first pour.

The riesling is creatively described as having, “a ripping character with brightness and lashings of Froot-Loops.”

If you’re more of a red drinker, you might prefer the shiraz, which, according to the makers, is “like a hot cross bun dunked in raspberry jam.”

Both boxes are $60 and are available for same-day delivery to most inner-city suburbs.

