The only one of its kind in Australia, this 12-day cheesy Christmas countdown if filled with British cheeses and a ‘cheesy’ joke hidden behind each door. Priced at a very affordable $16 and only available from Woolworths stores while stocks last, this is set to be a winner.
Cheeses include:
Ilchester Wensleydale With Cranberries Cheese
Ilchester Applewood Smoke Flavoured Cheddar Cheese
Ilchester Cheddar Cheese
Ilchester Red Leicester Cheese
Ilchester Double Gloucester Cheese
Jarlsberg Cheese
“We’re thrilled to be bringing back the 12 Days of Cheesemas Advent Calendar following such a positive response from our customers last year," said Woolworths Category Manager, Annabel Yum.
Looking for more delicious ways to use cheese? Why not try this mac 'n' cheese balls recipe in the video below?
