The only one of its kind in Australia, this 12-day cheesy Christmas countdown if filled with British cheeses and a ‘cheesy’ joke hidden behind each door. Priced at a very affordable $16 and only available from Woolworths stores while stocks last, this is set to be a winner.

Woolworths Ilchester 12 Days of Cheesemas cheese Advent calendar

Cheeses include:

Ilchester Wensleydale With Cranberries Cheese

Ilchester Applewood Smoke Flavoured Cheddar Cheese

Ilchester Cheddar Cheese

Ilchester Red Leicester Cheese

Ilchester Double Gloucester Cheese

Jarlsberg Cheese

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back the 12 Days of Cheesemas Advent Calendar following such a positive response from our customers last year," said Woolworths Category Manager, Annabel Yum.

"We’re also launching our biggest ever selection of Christmas cheeses as more Australians plan to celebrate and entertain from home this year."

