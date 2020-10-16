1. Mini Stocking Advent Calendar

This adorable and very clever DIY repurposes old ripped jeans and turns them into Christmas decorations.

2. Paper Bag Board Advent Calendar

All you need for this easy-make calendar is a board, string and paper bags! From there you can get as creative as you want and decorate with doilies, fairy lights or wooden stars.

3. Wreath Advent Calendar

You wouldn't believe this stunning calendar is a foam wreath folded in ribbon! For the rest, decorate little tins with wrapping paper and glue them on.

4. Drawer Advent Calendar

Pick up an easy craft box with drawers for this one and decorate with wrapping paper and stickers.

5. Christmas Bulb Advent Calendar

Grab some coloured paper and string for this incredible DIY. Give the templates a go or pick them up online for a few dollars then glue it all together and you have a masterpiece!

6. Toilet Paper Rolls Advent Calendar

Save your money and turn any toilet rolls, cardboard and tissue paper you have lying around into this Christmas calendar.

7. Hanging Paper Village Advent Calendar

Pick up the prettiest paper you can find and make these miniature houses for a hanging Advent calendar.

