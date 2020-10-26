With a plethora of make-up and skincare products hidden behind 24 windows, it’s a good way to trial a range of products from a brand without committing to one full-size purchase. They also offer fairly good bang for your buck. Take Lancome's Advent calendar, for instance, which offers $250 worth of product for a $780 price tag.

Here, we’ve compiled the top 11 beauty Advent calendars in Australia.

With 24 boxes pouches the Clarins calendar is a great collection of products if you’re a Clarins fan. Includes cult beauty favourite Beauty Flash Balm, along with mascara, lip oil and an eye mask.

2. ASOS Face + Body 12 Day Advent Calendar, $70, from ASOS

This offering from Asos includes a wide range of beauty products, including skincare, make-up and hair care from brands such as Nars, Glamglow and The Ordinary.

3. Make It Real Together Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, $100, from The Body Shop.

Valued at over $140, the Body Shop calendar offers a line-up of products from its “favourite” bath and body collections, including special edition seasonal ranges.

4. Sephora Collection Advent Calendar, $100, from Sephora.

If you’re a fan of Sephora, you’ll love its line-up of 24 make-up, bath and skincare products including lip stain, eye pencil and bath bombs.

At the premium end of the market, the Diptyque calendar is one of the most popular advent calendars of all. With a round-up of little luxuries including limited edition candles, fragrance and face oils you'll have to snap this one up fast.

6. Dr Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar, $631.71, from Net-a-Porter.

This high-end luxurious line-up of skincare goodies from Dr Barbara Sturm includes 24 picks of her iconic line-up including cleansers, body creams and an Anti-ageing primer.

7. Kiehl’s 2020 Advent calendar, $149, from David Jones

Count yourself as a Kielhl’s fan? You’ll love this round-up of 24 products, including cleansers, face masks, facial serums and moisturisers.

8. Classic Advent Calendar, $99 from L’Occitane

Treat yourself to some classic French beauty products for Christmas, including L’Occitane’s popular Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream, Almond Delicious Hand Cream and Almond Shower Oil.

9. 24 Days of Clinique, $175, from Clinique

Clinique’s calendar includes 24 gifts spanning its skincare, make-up and fragrance collections, including cleansers, masks, blush and mascara.

Lancome

Not only does this unique advent calendar from Lancome open up into a pop-up Eiffel Tower but it has 23 magical products inside. Valued at $780 the luxurious line-up includes mini perfumes, eye cream and an anti-ageing face serum.

Countdown the final days to Christmas and get lost in this glam line-up of 12 Mecca Max products. The selection includes a cream eyeshadow, lip pencil and highlighter.

