Make sure that your work area is clean, ventilated and that there are no children nearby.

Measure the oils in liquid form (by weight) and pour into the slow cooker. Turn on high just until oils heat up and then reduce to low heat.

While oils are heating, carefully measure the lye and water separately.

Carefully take the cups with the water and the lye outside or to a well ventilated area. Pour the water into a larger glass jar. With gloves and eye protection, slowly add the lye to the water. DO NOT ADD THE WATER TO THE LYE (this is really important). Stir carefully with a metal spoon, making sure not to let the liquid come in contact with your body directly.

As you stir, this will create a cloudy white mixture that gets really hot. Let this mixture set for about 10 minutes to cool. It should become clear and not cloudy when it has cooled.

When the oils in the crockpot have heated, slowly pour in the water and lye mixture and stir.

Quickly rinse the container used for the water and lye mixture out in the sink.

Use the metal or wooden spoon to stir the lye/water mixture into the oil mixture in the crockpot. Once it is evenly mixed, use the stick blender to blend for about 4-5 minutes or until it is opaque and starting to thicken.

Cover and keep on low heat to thicken. Set a timer for 15 minutes and check it every 15 minutes until it is ready. It will start to boil and bubble on the sides first. After about 35-55 minutes (depending on crock pot) it will thicken enough that the entire surface is bubbly and the sides have collapsed in.

At this point, turn the heat off and remove the crock. If you are going to use essential oils for scent, add them now. I added lavender and orange.

Quickly and carefully spoon into moulds. I’ve often heard of people using empty Pringles containers but haven’t tried it. I have used empty boxes lined with parchment paper.

Cover the moulds with parchment paper and set in a cool, dry place.