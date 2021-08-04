Set not far from the Dandenong Ranges and the Yarra Valley, Serenity Abode offers the perfect getaway for two. During your stay, you'll spot kangaroos, wombats and will likely be visited by the owner's very friendly labrador, Diesel.

2. Tiny House 888, Pokolbin, NSW

This fully equipped studio tiny house is situated within the Hunter Valley wine region in NSW. Yes, that's right, while you soak up your surrounds you can also soak in a glass or two of vino. How perfect!

3. Kookaburra Cabin, Palmwoods, QLD

If the accompanying image isn't temptation enough, the 17-acre property, fresh eggs for brekkie, friendly dog, and campfire surely should be!

4. Little Acorn, Kernot, VIC

If you're a fan of the finer things in life, this is the tiny house for you. The property on which this sustainable accommodation sits is a 60-acre olive grove that is host to a popular restaurant, which boasts serene views of the Bass Hinterland.

5. Yellow Rock Views, Broke, NSW

Located within Australia's oldest wine-making region, this accommodation has more to offer than a place to rest your head. The area is also known for its fine dining, World Heritage wilderness, and ancient rock art.