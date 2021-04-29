1. Iron

Don’t use vinegar to clean the inside of your iron. Instead, follow the manufacturer's cleaning instructions

2. Phone or computer screen

Using vinegar to clean your phone or computer could remove the coating on the screen.

Vlada Karpovich via Pexels

3. Spilt egg

Vinegar is the secret to perfect poached eggs for a reason; it helps to keep it together. Using vinegar to clean up eggs will only make things more difficult.

4. Natural stone or marble benches

According to Good Housekeeping, the acid in vinegar can discolour natural stone and etch marble.

Getty

5. Stone, ceramic or hardwood floors

The acid in vinegar can damage your floors. Always read the care instructions for your type of floor.

6. Remove rust spots on certain metals

Vinegar reacts differently with certain metals. Submerging steel tools in vinegar should be to remove rust spots; however, it may cause stainless steel and enamelled cast iron cookware to corrode.

