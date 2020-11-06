Tara’s heading deep into the countryside of New South Wales’ high country to visit a hidden oasis brimming with all sorts of treasure. Located in the cute country town of Tenterfield, White Cottage was created by Mandy and her husband, Hamish, to showcase two of their passions: flowers and antiques.

Here, you’ll find a flower farm where you can pick your own posies, plus a gorgeous glasshouse where you can find all sorts of antiques from across the country. Whether you are a lover of flowers or want to add some vintage-style to your home, White Cottage is sure to inspire you.

For more information, go to Visit Tenterfield

Follow Mandy on Instagram at @whitecottage_flowerfarm_

