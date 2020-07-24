Tara meets artist Edward Waring
From op shop finds to incredible new pieces. - by Tara Dennis
Tara is meeting an inspiring Aussie artist who turns op shop finds into incredible new pieces. From abandoned children’s dolls to vintage tableware, Edward Waring turns once-loved and now forgotten items into incredible artwork. Tara’s finding out how he does it, and checking out his amazing home and studio, too.
For more information on these artists, head to Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert and Arthouse Gallery.