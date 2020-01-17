An image of the ‘limited edition’ Fairy Bread-flavoured Smith’s chips recently appeared on social media platforms such as Reddit, then went on to generate a frenzy online, and it appears that people were both disgusted and delighted by the existence of such an item.

However, the ‘limited edition’ Smith's Fairy Bread chips packaging looks suspiciously similar to that of Smith’s Lamington chips – which are actually available to purchase in a supermarket near you, just in time for Australia Day!

And while the image of the Smith's Fairy Bread chips went viral, we can sadly confirm that no such thing exists - at least for now.

However, it begs the questions: if Lamington chips can be a success, why not Fairy Bread?

You might also like:

You can now buy Lamington-flavoured chips

Enjoy all-you-can eat dumplings in the company of koalas next week