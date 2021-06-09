Phil Aynsley

1. Tall layers

Bring exotic features to the southern climes of Australia with golden cane palm (Chrysalidocarpus lutescens). Standing tall with elegantly arching fronds, it breaks up the wall beautifully. Cordyline fruticosa ‘Kiwi’ has been around for ages and for very good reason! It features a variety of leaf colours, has an appealing upright aesthetic and is a pretty low maintenance plant. Most of all, its broad leaves create charming backdrop foliage. Alcantarea imperialis ‘Silver Plum’ is a full sun-loving giant bromeliad. The trick to more red colouring is to give it more sun!

Cordyline fruticosa ‘Kiwi’ Phil Aynsley

Alcantarea imperialis ‘Silver Plum’ Phil Aynsley

2. Mid-layers

Philodendron ‘Xanadu’ is a great structural plant because it forms a round, neat shrub and has interesting fingered leaves. Codiaeum variegatum ‘Excellent’ and ‘Mammy’ have stunning and vibrant bold leaf colours to add wow factor.

Introduce agave with the large rosette-forming species Agave attenuata. Over time, it makes many pups you can replant. The jade plant (Crassula ovata) enjoys bright light and will grow in pots or in a sunny spot in a garden bed, provided it has excellent drainage.

Philodrendron 'Xanadu' underplanted with bromeliads. Phil Aynsley

Crassula ovata is also known as Jade plant. Phil Aynsley

3. Lower layers

The hybrid born from Guzmania lingulata, ‘Hilda’ features a sneaky punch of golden colour from the bracts. It just loves the sun! Moses in the cradle (Rhoeo discolor compacta) is low-growing and slow- spreading with vivid purple accents on the reverse side of its leaves.

Spillover Sedum ‘Goldilocks’ looks pretty here as a groundcover and picks up on the other yellows in the garden. Guzmania lingulata provide tropical spots of colour and is suited to pots, hanging baskets and garden beds.

Sedum 'Goldilocks' spills out over the pavers. Phil Aynsley

Guzmania lingulata 'Hilda' Phil Aynsley

Layering the garden with foliage softened the look of this once drab terrace house garden. Strong geometrical element, including the wall and the pavers, now recede into the background as colourful foliage takes centre stage.

After Phil Aynsley