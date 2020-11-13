Sue Ferris

Plant list

Love the look of Charlie and Joh's garden?

Here's a list of the plants used:

Star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides)

English box (Buxus sempervirens)

Daniella hybrid 'Explorer’

Festuca glauca ‘Beyond blue’

Alocasia macorrhiza

Chamaerops humilis

Kalanchoe ‘Silver spoons’

Solitaire palm

Kalanchoe beharensis

Olive trees (Olea europa ‘Manzanillo’)

Sue Ferris

Paint

Dulux Vivid white for the screens

Dulux Black (4L)

Dulux Night Sky (15L)

For more details, get the January 2021 issue of Better Homes and Gardens, on sale 10 December.

You might also like:

Johanna and Charlie visit a Palm Springs-inspired garden

Johanna and Charlie give a backyard a spring makeover

Charlie's landscaping essentials