Plant list
Love the look of Charlie and Joh's garden?
Here's a list of the plants used:
- Star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides)
- English box (Buxus sempervirens)
- Daniella hybrid 'Explorer’
- Festuca glauca ‘Beyond blue’
- Alocasia macorrhiza
- Chamaerops humilis
- Kalanchoe ‘Silver spoons’
- Solitaire palm
- Kalanchoe beharensis
- Olive trees (Olea europa ‘Manzanillo’)
Paint
- Dulux Vivid white for the screens
- Dulux Black (4L)
- Dulux Night Sky (15L)
For more details, get the January 2021 issue of Better Homes and Gardens, on sale 10 December.
