1. Storage ideas

Mirrored cabinets are a space saver when it comes to small bathrooms. Not only do they look great but the extra storage allows for clear benchtops and surfaces.

Instagram / @tim_scbrg

2. Wall mounted taps

If possible, wall mounting your taps can save you a lot of space. "If you have a small vanity, opting for wall mounted taps will allow for a narrower sink, giving you a wider walkway so you can stand comfortably while brushing your teeth," says Wesley. Additionally, wall-hung basins are a great option as they can fit into small space and free up wall space.

Instagram / @designstuff

3. Use mirrors to your advantage

Installing a mirror, whether it’s floor to ceiling or wall to wall can make the room look bigger. As Wesley explains: "The right mirror can almost magically broaden the size of a room, regardless if no other alterations have been made - so don’t be afraid to expand the size of your mirror."

Instagram / @mylightingsource

4. Install a shower screen

Wesley says to skip the shower door and install a frameless panel shower screen. "With no visual barriers, your bathroom will feel much more spacious with a new age look as well."

Getty

5. Use larger tiles

Larger tiles are key when it comes to creating the illusion of a bigger bathroom. "By incorporating large tiles and patterns into a small bathroom, it tricks the eye into seeing extensive latitude," Wesley said. "With less grouting and lines to break up the visual, your bathroom will appear broader with a higher ceiling."

Getty

6. Decorate with light colours

White or neutral colours are best for a small bathroom. "Light coloured floor and walls always make a room seem larger than it actually is." If you don’t want to add colour, you can do so with your towels and other accessories.

Getty

7. Install ceiling lights

Probably the most underrated "trick" when trying to create the illusion of space. Wesley says, "Try flush mounted ceiling lights for the perception of greater space or add lighting around the vanity to brighten up that area - a lighted mirror or tape lighting on cabinets and vanity tops will do the trick."

Instagram / @hadiyahlove

8. Natural light

Increasing natural light in bathrooms with windows is a great way to open up a room. If you are looking for privacy opt for shutters over frosted glass.

Instagram / @originbathrooms

9. Shower and bath combo

Just because you have a small space it doesn't mean you should miss out on one of life's greatest luxuries: the bathtub. Look for a shower and bath combination to maximise space and add a touch of luxe.

Instagram / @small.apartments

10. Round sinks

Ovals sinks are perfect for small bathrooms as they are softer than round sinks and gives you more counter space than a square sink.

Instagram / @designstuff

11. Sliding doors

Sliding doors are a must when it comes to any small space, when open they take up less space allowing extra space.

Getty

12. Ledges

Ledges are a great way to add in some extra storage without compromising on looks. Add a ledge below the sink or above toilet with your daily essentials - soap, hand cream etc.) as it won't take up as much floor space.

Instagram / @thuisbijsuus

13. Function is key

In any small space, put function first. Stackable baskets not only look great but are also a greatway to store your spare linen and extra toilet paper.

Getty

14. Indoor plants

Add a splash of colour and life to your bathroom with an indoor plant or two, they help to purify the air and open up the space. Make sure you pick a plant that will be able to withstand the bathroom conditions.