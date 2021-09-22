Here is a list of seven surprising ways you can use effervescent denture cleaning tablets on even some of the toughest stains to get your house spick and span.

1. The toilet

Place two or three denture tablets into the toilet bowl and leave them to dissolve. In 10-15 minutes, give the bowl a scrub and stains will come right off.

2. The kettle

If you put water and a couple of denture tablets into your kettle or coffee plunger, they will help to remove any stains and mineral deposits. This works even better if you leave it to soak overnight.

3. Coffee and tea stains

No matter how hard we scrub, coffee and tea stains tend to build up inside cups and mugs, leaving them looking filthy. Fill your stained cups with warm water and drop a tablet into each. Leave for 10-15 minutes and simply wipe clean with a cloth. Your cups will look like new!

4. Narrow vases and jars

Vases, especially when they’re had fresh flowers in them, tend to build up a layer of smelly grime. Denture cleaning tablets are the perfect solution to those long, thin vases and jars that you just can’t reach down to scrub. Simply fill with warm water, drop in a tablet or two, and let it soak. The grime should come right off, and a bottle brush will move any that remains.

5. Toothbrush holders

Toothbrush holders are one of those things that are often overlooked when cleaning, which is terrible because your toothbrush of all things should be stored in a clean environment. Like skinny vases, many toothbrush holders are quite difficult to clean – especially those ceramic ones with the little holes in the top for holding brushes separately. Put a little water in the bottom, and a tablet and leave to soak. Rinse and dry thoroughly. No more slime!

6. Unclog and freshen drains

A blocked or smelly drain can be rectified with a few denture tablets too. Break up three or four tablets and drop down the drain. Leave for an hour or so, and then rinse with hot water.

7. Remove baked-on food

Revive your favourite casserole or baking dishes by dissolving a few denture tablets in hot water and leaving to soak. The hardened food should wipe right off with minimal scrubbing required.

