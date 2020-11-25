Perfect for the office beauty fan, this Kris Kringle features a moisturiser, 'tingling treatment' and serum by cult brand Tarte. On sale now at Sephora.

2. EMF Trek outdoor portable power bank, $19, Catch

A pocket-size convenience for tech heads and avid phone users alike - or that guy in accounts you don't really know. Kris Kringle sorted.

3. Freixenet Grigio and Italian Rosé, $26 each, BWS and Dan Murphys

A quality bottle of Italian wine is always a crowd pleaser. The striking glass diamond cut bottle adds a glamorous touch.

4. Chelsea brass angled jigger, $18, West Elm

For a Secret Santa gift that oozes with sophistication, this stylish brass angled jigger does the trick. Designed by Aaron Probyn and showcasing clean lines, it beautifully ticks both form and function boxes.

5. Flamingo Dream collection pink lunch bag, $15.99, Adairs

With a playful flamingo pattern, this lunch bag will please those who bring their lunch to work.

A handy keep cup in a sleek design is safe Secret Santa choice. Each plastic-free cup is hand-blown in Melbourne and they're microwave and dishwasher safe.

7. Palm Beach Collection passion flower fizz mini candle, $19.95, Myer

If you want to gift a scented candle, go for a luxe limited edition one from Australian brand Palm Beach Collection.

8. Diamond ice moulds , $25 for a set of 2, Williams Sonoma

These genius silicone ice moulds create diamond-shaped ice cubes to add a touch of sparkle to festive drinks.

9. Collapsible travel chopsticks, $19.95, The MCA Store

Featuring brushed stainless steel and natural hardwood tips, these reusable chopsticks are perfect for that tricky person who seems to have everything.

10. Summer Cider Picks, $26, BWS and Dan Murphy's

Nail the office Kris Kringle with this selection of six fruity ciders in a gift box, perfect for the cider enthusiast.

11. Mecca To Save Face superscreen cracker, $22, Mecca

Beauty addicts will love this cult-favourite Mecca sunscreen, which is packaged beautifully in a festive cracker.

Give your Kris Kringle a personalised touch with a handsome monogrammed glass.

13. Sleepy gift set, $25, Lush

This sleep-inducing duo of a lavender body lotion and shower gel is a gift that's sure to impress. As a bonus, it comes beautifully wrapped so you're ready to go.

14. Happy socks, $10, Myer

Socks are a perfectly acceptable Kris Kringle gift if it's by a cult Scandi brand. On sale now at Myer.

15. Zoe ring stand, $24.94, Country Road

Any gift from Country Road is nothing to sniff at, and this sleek ashwood timber ring stand will add a minimalist touch to any dressing table.

This seriously handy gift will keep any Champagne-lover happy, keeping the bubbles lasting for longer.

Stumped for a secret santa gift? This gift set from Evo will be universally loved, and includes shampoo, conditioner and a moisture mask.

18. Laguiole Jean Neron cheese knife and spreader in French Blue, $24.95, Kitchenware

Anything cheese-related is an instant winner, and this handcrafted knife and spreader set by cult French heritage brand Laguiole is perfect for a stylish (and practical) Kris Kringle.

19. Design Letters personal drinking bottle in all letters A-Z, $13, Design Stuff

Inspired by an old-school milk bottle, the simple design takes this personalised water bottle to the next level.

20. Lanolips Kiss Me Cracker, $23.95, Mecca

You can't go wrong with a quality lip balm, and this duo set by Aussie brand Lanolips will do the job nicely.

Don’t discount Bunnings as a handy destination for a stylish Kris Kringle. This herb planter set features three packets of herb seeds, soil and hand-finished pots with chalk panels.

What better Secret Santa for someone than gifting an instant glow? Skincare enthusiasts will appreciate this luxe sheet mask, just in time for the party season.

Who wouldn't love a retro tote by one of Australia's most iconic brands? Handy? Tick. Style statement? Double tick.

You might also like:

10 of the best Christmas-scented candles of 2020

23 best edible Christmas gifts

Is this Australia's most popular Christmas tree?