These festive biscuits are perfect for dunking into a hot mug of tea by the fireplace.

Homemade jam is always a crowd-pleaser! This recipe only requires 3-ingredients and the oven does all the work.

Getty

It doesn't get any more festive than these easy-to-make meringue trees!

The only recipe you need for an old-fashioned Christmas treat!

This chewy classic Italian cake will make for a show-stopping gift for that special someone.

Make this simple nutty fudge in no time with a Floral decorative pan, which can also be used to bake shortbread, slices and more!

The kids will go crazy for these bite-size Rudolph edible gifts that are creatively made with a cherry on top!

These teeny gingerbread houses are almost too adorable to eat! Wrap each one individually in cellophane and tie with festive ribbon on top!

These gingerbread biccies take less than 30 minutes to whip up and will be adored by all!

If you're after a treat that is a little bit extra, these Santa hats are sure to impress.

Make a batch of this tasty Rocky Road Pudding and package it up for as many people as you like. You can even save a little for yourself!

Christmas isn't just about the sweet stuff, gift these savoury bites for a delightful surprise.

These mini puddings are made to be served with a cuppa once you've polished off Christmas dinner.

These classic butter biccies are absolutely necessary at every Christmas table, plus they're so fun to decorate!

These yummy reindeer bites are gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

This sugar-sprinkled snack is the comfort food you need to end a perfect Christmas.

This delicious rocky road is topped with cherries, nuts and Turkish delight. Yum!

These snowflake-shaped fruit cakes are the ultimate gift for any coffee lovers in your life.

Make sure you prep this epic cake the night before and we recommend packaging it up in a pretty Christmassy tin.

Choose between a dark chocolate, fig and orange bark or the white chocolate, pistachio, hazelnut and cranberry bark. Or you can always make both!

This rich, choc-nut loaf is so easy to make. All you need to do is stir it all together and then pop it in the fridge overnight!

This decadent treat won't last long on the dessert table this Christmas.

These delicious cookies are made easier with bauble moulds!

You may also like

7 fabulous Advent calendars for foodies

How to make your own luxe Christmas hamper

'Charcuterie Chalets' are the latest Christmas food trend you have to try!