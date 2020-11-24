1. Christmas biscotti
These festive biscuits are perfect for dunking into a hot mug of tea by the fireplace.
2. Homemade Christmas jam
Homemade jam is always a crowd-pleaser! This recipe only requires 3-ingredients and the oven does all the work.
3. Meringue Christmas trees
It doesn't get any more festive than these easy-to-make meringue trees!
4. Chocolate rum balls
The only recipe you need for an old-fashioned Christmas treat!
5. Chocolate and date panforte
This chewy classic Italian cake will make for a show-stopping gift for that special someone.
6. Chocolate almond fudge
Make this simple nutty fudge in no time with a Floral decorative pan, which can also be used to bake shortbread, slices and more!
7. Rudolph cupcakes
The kids will go crazy for these bite-size Rudolph edible gifts that are creatively made with a cherry on top!
8. Mini gingerbread houses
These teeny gingerbread houses are almost too adorable to eat! Wrap each one individually in cellophane and tie with festive ribbon on top!
9. Ginger biscuits with caramel filling
These gingerbread biccies take less than 30 minutes to whip up and will be adored by all!
10. Meringue Santa hats
If you're after a treat that is a little bit extra, these Santa hats are sure to impress.
11. Chocolate Christmas pudding rocky road
Make a batch of this tasty Rocky Road Pudding and package it up for as many people as you like. You can even save a little for yourself!
12. Spiced cheese biscuits
Christmas isn't just about the sweet stuff, gift these savoury bites for a delightful surprise.
13. Hazelnut meringue puddings
These mini puddings are made to be served with a cuppa once you've polished off Christmas dinner.
14. Christmas butter cookies
These classic butter biccies are absolutely necessary at every Christmas table, plus they're so fun to decorate!
15. Chocolate crackle reindeers
These yummy reindeer bites are gooey on the inside and crunchy on the outside.
16. Macadamia and cranberry shortbread
This sugar-sprinkled snack is the comfort food you need to end a perfect Christmas.
17. White Chocolate Rocky Road
This delicious rocky road is topped with cherries, nuts and Turkish delight. Yum!
18. Coffee and fig fruit cakes
These snowflake-shaped fruit cakes are the ultimate gift for any coffee lovers in your life.
19. Traditional Christmas Cake
Make sure you prep this epic cake the night before and we recommend packaging it up in a pretty Christmassy tin.
20. Chocolate Christmas Bark
Choose between a dark chocolate, fig and orange bark or the white chocolate, pistachio, hazelnut and cranberry bark. Or you can always make both!
21. Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Pistachio Fudge
This rich, choc-nut loaf is so easy to make. All you need to do is stir it all together and then pop it in the fridge overnight!
22. Chocolate truffles
This decadent treat won't last long on the dessert table this Christmas.
23. Gingerbread baubles
These delicious cookies are made easier with bauble moulds!
