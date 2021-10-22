Amazon has teamed up this year with Starlight Children’s Foundation, and recruited ten special children from across the country, to be the official toy testers for Christmas. Emily, 13, from Victoria shared “Lego – wow! I love how with Lego Creator I can make lots of different things like a pear and a house or an octopus."

Emmanuel, three, from New South Wales said, “I love listening to the songs and watching the lights change on the Wobble Hub”.

3. Barbie 3-in-1 dream camper vehicle, $119, Amazon

Aru, 4, from Victoria said “I loved playing pretend camping at home with Barbie and the Campervan.”

4. VTech secret safe diary light show, $79.99, Myer

For tweens aged between 6 and 11, the secret safe diary from VTech will bring a smile to their face. Pop-open the cover using facial recognition and create a photo journal, write diary entries or even record messages.

5. Paw Patrol m ovie hero pups, $14.99 each, Myer

The pawfect toy for boys and girls aged 3 and up. Relive your favourite moments from the PAW Patrol: The Movie with these adorable mini figurines.

6. Hape m onster math scale, $59.99, Myer

Ideal for pre-schoolers three years old and up, this math scale toy introduces children to weight, measurements and balance and helps to promote fine motor skills and concentration.

7. Jenjo o utdoor wooden bowling set, $84, Myer

Made from the highest quality hardwood, this set includes 10 handmade pine wood skittles and three hand turned skittles red balls. A wonderful game for players of all ages and a great way to get the kids outside.

8. 2021 holiday Barbie, from $59.99, Myer and Catch.com.au

Dressed for the occasion, 2021 Holiday Barbie shines in a gorgeous silver gown with off-the-shoulder ruched sleeve detailing and a metallic bodice.

9. Beehives Wooden Toy, $41.95, Catch.com.au

Sustainably made from rubberwood and non-toxic paints and dyes, toddlers will have hours of fun using the tongs to remove the bees in and out of their their hive. Matching the bees to their hives also helps foster colour recognition in little ones.

10. Disney Pixar Toy Story Plush, $29 each, Target

Soft plush Buzz Lightyear and Woody take the kids to adventures infinity and beyond! Fans of Toy Story will appreciate all the fine details, just look under Buzz and Woody's feet to see a familiar name scribbled underneath.

11. Silicone bucket and spade set, $55, Pixie's picks

With warmer days ahead, this spade set is perfect for building sandcastles at the beach or playing in a sandpit. The spade and the moulds all fit inside the bucket for easy unpacking and storage.

Jenga will have the whole family involved and entertained for hours on end. Although easy to play, Jenga does not skip on suspense, skill and laughter.

13. Peanuts Monopoly, $69.99, The Iconic

Monopoly is a family-favourite we're all familiar with. But this cute Peanuts edition lets you play with six exclusive tokens: Lucy, Sally, Linus, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy.

14. Glow in the dark wireless earbuds, $69.95, Smiggle

With up to 3.5 hours of listening time with each charge and a completely wireless design, these earbuds make listening to Baby Shark all the more quieter in your home.

15. Cupcake puzzle, $24.95, MCA store

Enjoy the ultimate guilt free cupcake in puzzle-form. This miniature puzzles can be completed in twenty minutes or less and is recommended for ages 6 and up.



