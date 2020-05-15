Ready to get baking? Here’s this week’s recipe.
Salted Almond Tim Tam Brownies
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 40-45 minutes
Serves: 16
Ingredients
- Melted butter, to grease
- 120g dark chocolate, chopped
- 120g butter
- 1 1⁄2 cups (400g) caster sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup (120g) plain flour
- 1 tbs cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 X (200g) packet of Arnott’s original Tim Tam, chopped
- 1⁄2 cup almonds, chopped
- 1⁄2 tsp sea-salt flakes
Method
- Preheat oven to 180oC/160°C fan forced. grease a 20 x 20cm square cake tin. Line with baking paper.
- Put chocolate and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stir until melted and smooth. Cool slightly.
- Stir sugar into chocolate mixture; add eggs, 1 at a time, stirring well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.
- Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking powder in a small bowl. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture.
- Stir until just combined. Stir through Tim Tam. Pour batter into prepared tin. Spreading evenly, sprinkle with almonds and sea salt flakes.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until firm. Set aside to cool completely. Cut into pieces and serve.
You might also like:
Arnott’s has released its recipe for Iced Vo Vo
Arnott’s has released its recipe for Monte Carlo biscuits