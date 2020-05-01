“With only four ingredients, this recipe of a Scotch Finger is an easy way to get that classic shortbread biscuit using items that most people have in their pantries," says Vanessa.
Ready for a spot of iso-baking? Here's the recipe:
Scotch Finger Biscuit
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Makes: 16
Ingredients
- 170 gm salted butter, softened
- 90 gm (2/3 cup) soft icing sugar
- 165 gm (1 cup) plain flour
- 10 gm (1½) tsp baking powder
Method
- Pre heat oven to 160°C. Grease a 30cm x 20cm rectangular slice pan and line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of pan.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and icing sugar for 2 mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture and mix on low speed or with your hands until combined.
- Press mixture into slice pan and smooth over with a pallet knife. Bake for 25 minutes.
- Remove from oven and using a small sharp knife immediately slice into rectangular pieces 5cm crossways x 7.5cm lengthways. Then run the knife gently ½ way into the shortbread pieces, not touching the bottom, to make the finger indent. Let the biscuit cool in the pan for 10-15 min before moving to a cooling rack.
- Trim edges, if desired, before serving.
Note: If you would like to imprint SCOTCH or your NAME into the biscuit, this should be done at step 4, before the biscuit cools.
