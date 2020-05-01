“With only four ingredients, this recipe of a Scotch Finger is an easy way to get that classic shortbread biscuit using items that most people have in their pantries," says Vanessa.

Ready for a spot of iso-baking? Here's the recipe:

Scotch Finger Biscuit

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Makes: 16

Ingredients

170 gm salted butter, softened

90 gm (2/3 cup) soft icing sugar

165 gm (1 cup) plain flour

10 gm (1½) tsp baking powder

Method

Pre heat oven to 160°C. Grease a 30cm x 20cm rectangular slice pan and line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of pan. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and icing sugar for 2 mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture and mix on low speed or with your hands until combined. Press mixture into slice pan and smooth over with a pallet knife. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and using a small sharp knife immediately slice into rectangular pieces 5cm crossways x 7.5cm lengthways. Then run the knife gently ½ way into the shortbread pieces, not touching the bottom, to make the finger indent. Let the biscuit cool in the pan for 10-15 min before moving to a cooling rack. Trim edges, if desired, before serving.

Note: If you would like to imprint SCOTCH or your NAME into the biscuit, this should be done at step 4, before the biscuit cools.

You might also like:

Monte Carlo biscuits recipe

Crunchy chocolate-filled biscuits

Vanilla horseshoe biscuits