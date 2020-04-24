Vanessa Horton, Arnott’s Culinary Chef, commented:

“There is so much love and care that goes into making each and every biscuit that comes out of the Arnott’s ovens in our bakeries across the country.

We know how important our biscuits are to Australians, both locally and living abroad, in helping them come together with family and friends and feeling connected.

That’s why I’ve personally adapted and tested each of the “secret” recipes we’re revealing to the public, so they can find new ways to come together and share a biscuit, in this time of need.”

Want to whip up your own batch? Here’s the official recipe:

Monte Carlo

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 14 mins

Ingredients

125gm butter, softened

½ cup (125g) caster sugar

½ tsp finely grated lemon rind

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp golden syrup

1 egg

40g desiccated coconut

1½ cups (240g) plain flour

Cream

60g butter

¾ cup (150g) pure icing sugar

2 tsp milk

Raspberry jam

Method

Preheat oven to 170°C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper. In a medium mixing bowl place butter, sugar, lemon rind, vanilla and golden syrup. Beat for approx. 1 minute. Add egg and beat for a further minute. Do not overbeat. Stir in sifted flour and coconut until well combined. Place half the dough mixture on a piece of baking paper and wrap to form a log. Repeat with remaining dough mixture. Place in refrigerator for 15 minutes or until slightly firm. Using a serrated knife, cut into 8mm slices. Place on baking sheet and bake for 14 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool on tray for 5 minutes then place on a cooling rack to cool. For the cream filling, place butter, sugar and milk in a medium bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Sandwich cooled biscuits with jam and cream.

You might also like:

4 of our best Anzac Day recipes

Banana bread

Our top 6 favourite bread recipes