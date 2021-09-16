Image: Cath Muscat / aremediasyndication.com.au

Vibrant tableware

What a way to shrug off winter and welcome in spring! With minimum effort, you can enhance your next outdoor gathering. Along with vibrant tableware (think colourful glasses and cute plates like those from In The Round House), a simply sewn tablecloth, blooming bright with flowers, is the way to go.

Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

Switch out your bed linens

You can’t fail to wake up happy if your bedroom has the right vibes. Mix and match, plain and patterned, lightweight linens complement the beautifully upholstered bedhead. Try Bed Threads for an awesome range of colours.

Image: Cath Muscat / aremediasyndication.com.au

Decorate your deck

Decorate your deck with a riot of potted and cut flowers, paper garlands, bright rugs and hurricane lamps for when the light starts to fade. Spruce up bench seating with comfy folk art and block-print cushions for a happy spring vibe.

Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

Update lamp shades

Bright wallpaper will add zhoosh to an old light shade. Measure height and circumference; add 1cm to the circumference. Cut a newspaper template to size; wrap around the shade to check; transfer to wallpaper. Line up wallpaper with shade seam and, using wallpaper paste to attach, gently roll around the shade, pushing out air bubbles as you go. Turn under 1cm excess wallpaper and press in place. Let dry.

Pretty up a chair

Refresh your old furniture with a lick of paint, or simply revive with a fresh stain. Chalk paint works wonders on older pieces of furniture!

Add greenery

Energise your rooms with refreshingly lush greens. They mix well with rustic timbers, brass details, soft linens and natural flooring from boards to seagrass. Look for fronds and fern patterns in a variety of scales and greens for a layered look that blends together effortlessly.

Freshen the walls

Take your spring clean to the next level and hit your walls with delicate hand-painted floral paper and a new paint job.