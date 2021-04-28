The inspiration. Erica George Dines

Gather your supplies

Pavers (we used Brighton Masonry Mypave Paver 400 x 400 x 40mm in Charcoal)

Brickie’s sand

Cement

Rubber mallet

Stakes

Sponge

Measuring tape

Stringline

Shovel

Trowel

Spirit level

Here’s how

Before you begin paving your lawn, consider which way you want the pattern to run. Here are two examples of how you could lay out the checkerboard pavers.

Checkerboard pattern option. one

Checkerboard pattern option two.

Step 1

Hammer in stakes 500mm from edge of lawn on both sides. Run stringline between sides. Use line to ensure your first row of pavers is straight.

Step 2

Position pavers across lawn, along stringline, spaced roughly 600mm apart. Repeat for next row, but offset by a paver before positioning. For this DIY project, a spread out, 'random' checkerboard pattern was selected.

Continue positioning pavers for subsequent rows, removing 1 paver after row 3 and additional pavers in subsequent rows, so pavers look like they’re fading away into a corner (see pic). If desired, run a stringline diagonally across paving to ensure corners are aligned.

Step 3

Once satisfied with position of pavers, use shovel to cut around paver into lawn. Remove paver and turf, then excavate to depth of 100mm.

Step 4

In a wheelbarrow, mix 4 parts cement and 1 part brickie’s sand. Slowly add water and stir until mixture is stiff. Shovel a bed of mortar into paver hole and spread with trowel.

Step 5

Wash back of paver with water and sponge. Lay damp face on top of mortar and tap with mallet. Use spirit level to check paver is level with lawn.

Step 6

Repeat to set all pavers into lawn. Once finished, wash pavers to remove excess mortar.