However, nothing quite beats the ingenuity of these movie-themed Christmas trees going viral this year.

1. The Grinch

While ‘tis the season to be jolly nothing, says a modern Christmas quite like an appearance from the nasty Grinch. One woman posted her themed tree to Facebook, adorned with red and green decorations.

“We are doing the Grinch theme this year so we created this tree! Decorations are from Kmart and I also added pipe cleaners and feather boas to make it look super grinchy.”

Felicity Sawtell

2. Nightmare Before Christmas

Though Halloween is done and dusted for another year, consider giving your old decorations a new lease of life with a spooky-themed tree.

One woman did exactly that, using Halloween decorations from Big W, Kmart and The Reject Shop.

“My son is obsessed with Nightmare Before Christmas. So I hacked all the Halloween decorations I could find,” she wrote.

Bianca SJ

3. Nutcracker

In keeping with a traditional Christmas theme, one woman embraced the Nutcracker them and shared her show-stopping creation on Instagram.

"A huge 12ft tree of Nutcracker decorations, floating candles, a million Fabergé eggs, 30 metres of red swaggered ribbon and 3000 lights. I’m so happy with how majestic our Christmas tree turned out!"

Here are a few other film-inspired Christmas trees we loved.

4. Harry Potter theme

5. Disney-theme

6. Star Wars theme

