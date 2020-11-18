New South Wales
Queensland:
South Australia
Santa Trees Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas Tree Farm Chandlers Hill
Adelaide Hills Christmas Trees
Victoria
Real Christmas Trees Melbourne
Northpole Christmas Tree Farms
Daylesford Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas Tree Farm Narre Warren
ACT
Western Australia
Wilbury’s Traditional Christmas Trees
Tasmania
Caring for your real tree
We spoke to Dural Christmas Tree Farm and rounded up the best tips for taking care of your tree.
1. Refresh the tree by making a straight cut across the base, taking 2cm off the stump before you place it into a stand with water. This simple measure will better enable your real Christmas tree to absorb sufficient water to maintain its freshness.
2. Place the real Christmas tree in a Cinco Christmas tree stand that can hold at least 4 litres of water as well as your tree (ie at least the medium sized stand). You should expect the tree to take up additional water. Water the new tree until water uptake stops.
3. If you do not wish to put your tree up immediately, store it in a cool place out of wind and sun in a bucket of water.
4. Check the water level daily. If the water drops below the trunk, the trunk may seal itself and not be able to absorb water and the stump will need to be cut again. Straight water is the best way to help keep your real Christmas tree fresh.
5. Place the tree away from sunlit windows, television sets and other heat sources as they will dry out your tree prematurely.
6. If properly cared for (using the first five steps) your real Christmas tree should last at least 4 weeks before drying out.
Check with your local council for special Christmas tree disposal services. If your council does not offer this services, simply cut the Christmas tree up and dispose of in your green waste bin.
Now that you've got your tree it's time to decorate! How about with these?
You may also like
5 Christmas tree decorating mistakes everyone makes
The $8 Kmart Christmas hack that lets you fit your food AND decorations on the table