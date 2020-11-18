Dural Christmas Tree Farm Emi Berry

New South Wales

Dural Christmas Tree Farm

Merlino’s Christmas Trees

Tomalong Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas Tree Man

School Trees

Sydney Christmas Tree Farm

Queensland:

Gold Coast Christmas Trees

Real Christmas Trees

Chrissy Trees 4 You

Granite Belt Christmas Farm

Atherton Christmas Tree Farm

South Australia

Santa Trees Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas Tree Farm Chandlers Hill

Adelaide Hills Christmas Trees

Christmas Tree Plantation

Victoria

Dandenong Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas Trees on the Run

Real Christmas Trees Melbourne

Sunbury Christmas Tree Farm

Ports Christmas Tree Farm

Victoria Christmas Tree Farm

Northpole Christmas Tree Farms

Melbourne Christmas Tree Farm

The Christmas Tree Shop

Daylesford Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas Tree Farm Narre Warren

ACT

Christmas Tree Keng

Santa’s shaped Christmas Tree

Western Australia

Christmas Trees of Wanneroo

Wilbury’s Traditional Christmas Trees

S & G's Christmas Trees

Tasmania

Killiecankie Farm

Richmond Christmas Tree Farm

Caring for your real tree

We spoke to Dural Christmas Tree Farm and rounded up the best tips for taking care of your tree.

1. Refresh the tree by making a straight cut across the base, taking 2cm off the stump before you place it into a stand with water. This simple measure will better enable your real Christmas tree to absorb sufficient water to maintain its freshness.

2. Place the real Christmas tree in a Cinco Christmas tree stand that can hold at least 4 litres of water as well as your tree (ie at least the medium sized stand). You should expect the tree to take up additional water. Water the new tree until water uptake stops.

3. If you do not wish to put your tree up immediately, store it in a cool place out of wind and sun in a bucket of water.

4. Check the water level daily. If the water drops below the trunk, the trunk may seal itself and not be able to absorb water and the stump will need to be cut again. Straight water is the best way to help keep your real Christmas tree fresh.

5. Place the tree away from sunlit windows, television sets and other heat sources as they will dry out your tree prematurely.

6. If properly cared for (using the first five steps) your real Christmas tree should last at least 4 weeks before drying out.

Check with your local council for special Christmas tree disposal services. If your council does not offer this services, simply cut the Christmas tree up and dispose of in your green waste bin.

