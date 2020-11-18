1. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Five-time Oscar winner, this film is the story of a businessman who is visited by an angel, who shows him what life would be like if he had never existed.

2. A Christmas Carol (2009)

This iconic Christmas classic is an adaption of Charles Dickens’ book, and the festive season isn’t complete without it. Perfect for the kids.

3. Elf (2003)

A feel-good family comedy with Will Ferrell all about the chaotic adventures of one of Santa’s best helpers.

4. Home Alone (1990)

No Christmas is complete without watching at least one of the Home Alone movies. An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

5. Arthur Christmas (2011)

This kids’ film has a little something for everyone. Santa's clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission to give out a present they misplaced to a young girl in less than 2 hours.

6. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

A revenge-seeking Grinch plans to ruin the Christmas holiday for all the residents of Whoville. A Dr. Suess classic with Jim Carrey that will bring joy to the whole family.

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This Tim Burton film isn’t quite the usual feel-good festive film, but it’s a seasonal must none-the-less. Despite a successful Halloween, Jack Skellington is bored with his job in Halloweenland. When he discovers Christmastown, he’s enchanted by the Yuletide season, and decides to make the holiday season his own.

8. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A remake of the original 1947 film, a lawyer and a little girl must prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is the real deal, with Mara Wilson (of Matilda fame) as the main character.

9. The Santa Clause (1994)

A truly feel-good Christmas movie, Tim Allen stars as the unwitting Scott Calvin who inadvertently kills Santa on Christmas Eve, and must step in to take his place before Christmas is ruined.

10. Love Actually (2003)

This is a rom-com for the grown-ups on Christmas. Set during the frantic month before Christmas, this film follows the lives of eight very different couples, each dealing with a holiday crisis.

11. The Polar Express (2004)

A visually stunning film, young Billy doesn’t believe in Santa, despite encouragement from his family. Then, on Christmas Eve, a mysterious train turns up with a conductor that promises to take Billy to the North Pole to meet Santa.

12. The Holiday (2006)

This feel-good romcom is peak cottage-core with the English village vibe but also delivers a sunny Christmas that any Aussie can relate to.

13. Jingle All The Way (1996)

Last, but certainly not least, this is a Christmas film for those who like a little serve of action with their Christmas cheer. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger – need we say more?

