Venessa Whitener

The sunflowers Christmas tree is cheery, festive, and unexpected, to say the least. They have rustic charm and feel a little bit country-chic. But you’ll have to be comfortable with the colour yellow to pull this one off.

This particular theme seems to be largely inspired by the American harvest season, so you may find sunflower trees paired with pumpkins and autumn leaves.

While you’re at it, why not try a sunflower Christmas wreath, too?

Sunflower Christmas tree top decorating tips

Use faux sunflowers with stems than can be pushed into the foliage of the tree.

Keep decorations to an autumnal colour palette, such as yellow, orange, reds, browns, gold and rose-gold.

Pair your sunflowers with hessian or cotton festive ribbons

Use a tree with dark green foliage, sans faux snow

Use fairy lights that emit a warm glow

Sunflower wreaths

Want more Christmas decoration ideas? Watch Tara's DIY decorating ideas below.

You may also like

How to make your own luxe Christmas hamper

What is the correct date to put up your Christmas tree?

These movie-themed Christmas trees are going viral