You wouldn’t think sitting on a seat for an hour or two requires much training, but when that seat is travelling at speeds over 200km/h and going around corners with several G forces, training becomes very important. To find out what sort of training race car drivers have to do, Sam catches up with Supercars champion, Mark ‘Frosty’ Winterbottom. Sam’s not just one to talk about a gym routine though, so he has go at Frosty’s training to find out first hand what it takes to get race ready.

You might also like:

Sam's top tips for increasing energy

How to tone your body with Sam Wood

Healthy life kickstarter with Sam Wood