Unlike the gold bunnies we see in supermarkets leading up to Easter, these Koala-shaped chocolates have been wrapped in silver foil, still sporting the iconic red Lindt bow but with the addition of a heart-shaped pendant.

Hollow-inside, the 100 grams of smooth and creamy milk chocolate has notes of caramel and honey and is priced at $6.25.

With each choccy koala purchased from Lindt's 20 retail stores and website, the brand will donate $1 to the AKF. And, the AKF has shared that they will match every dollar donated as well. The funds have been set to go straight to the foundation's 'Koala Kiss Project', which aims to identify fragmented koala habitats across Australia and join them together.

Deborah Tabart OAM, Chair of Australian Koala Foundation shared, "If we achieve contiguous habitat across the entire stretch of the koala range, then all creatures great and small could traverse through the bush unthreatened. With over 30 years of research behind the Koala Habitat Map, AKF's next grand vision could redirect the fate of the koala."

