How you can help koalas in need

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital so volunteers can set up water stations for affected wildlife in the area and rehabilitation of injured animals. Call the 24 hour rescue hotline if you see or find sick or injured koalas on 6584 1522.

Koalas in Care

If you want to help koalas in the mid-coast region, check out the Koalas in Care Facebook page. Christeen and Paul McLeod are the co-founders of KOALAS IN CARE INC, a 24/7 koala rescue and rehabilitation group. They dedicate their time to rescuing, caring and rearing injured, sick and orphaned koalas. DONATE HERE.

WIRES

You can also donate to the NSW Wildlife Informations, Rescue and Educations Service HERE, which will allow staff to provide more assistance to injured wildlife of all species across the state.

FAWNA

For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid (FAWNA) is the only group in Australia licensed to rescue and care for all species of animals in Australia, and they need your help. FAWNA is powered by volunteers, and last year cared for more than 3000 animals, birds and reptiles that were reported to be at risk or injured by the public. Unfortunately, FAWNA receive no formal funding to carry out its vital wildlife rescue, relocation and rehabilitation work, but you can help the cause by donating. All monies donated to FAWNA go directly to assist wildlife, whether that be buying food or medications for them, or paying vet bills and supporting members with equipment they need to directly care for their injured and orphaned critters. DONATE HERE.